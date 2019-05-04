Restored bridge over Pang Sua Canal links up Bukit Panjang, boosts connectivity for residents

SINGAPORE - It will never be a bridge too far again for residents of Senja ward, in Bukit Panjang.

For a year, it would take teenager Ricardo Tan who lives in Blk 629 Senja Road about 35 minutes to get to school - even though it was less than 600m from his house.

That was because a canal separated his home from his school, forcing the Jurong Pioneer Junior College student to make a 1 km detour.

To get to college, he would ride two buses, which would often get stuck in morning traffic in Woodlands Road and Chua Chu Kang Road.

But, since January, he has been walking on a newly built footpath and a restored bridge over Pang Sua Canal - cutting his travel time to 15 minutes.

"The new path and bridge has really made a difference," said the 18-year-old. "Now my friends and I are hardly late."

The improvement works required the cooperation of three MPs and three government agencies - NParks, the Public Utilities Board and the Land Transport Authority - as well as the Municipal Services Office (MSO) to coordinate the work.

Pang Sua Bridge was officially opened on Saturday (May 4), with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Liang Eng Hwa in attendance.

Mr Liang, who oversees Senja ward, joked that it was a "big nightmare" trying to figure out a solution for residents.

There had been an old bridge at the canal, but it had deteriorated over time. There was also a plot of land with no footpath, which made it difficult for people to walk to amenities like schools, polyclinics and coffee shops across the canal.

Getting the different agencies' perspectives was a complicated process, Mr Liang said.

"The Singapore Land Authority handles land, the Public Utilities Board was in charge of the canal and the drain, the Land Transport Authority takes care of walkability aspects, the NParks oversees the park space and trees and for a while, the Urban Redevelopment Authority was involved because part of the land was for the Rail Corridor," he said.

In the end, the MSO was roped in to coordinate the work among the agencies. The Government spent about $500,000 on improvement works for the bridge, footpath and lighting, an MSO spokesman said.

Mr Liang estimates that in his ward alone, about 3,500 families could benefit from the improved connectivity.

"I have been getting complaints since 2015 and it's good to see this finally worked out because we have solved this big issue for residents," he said.