Restaurants see a surge of bookings for bigger groups with 5 people allowed to dine-in

Manager Celvin Chiang (left) and supervisor Anil Dayal making sure there is safe distancing between diners at Canchita Peruvian Restaurant on July 11, 2021.
Manager Celvin Chiang (left) and supervisor Anil Dayal making sure there is safe distancing between diners at Canchita Peruvian Restaurant on July 11, 2021.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Senior Food Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - Restaurants are getting a booster shot from diners eager to go out with family and friends since the announcement last week that five people can dine in from Monday (July 12). When dining in resumed on June 21 after phase two (heightened alert), only groups of two peeople were allowed.

Chef Andrew Walsh of Cure Concepts, which owns three restaurants in the Central Business District - Cure, Catfish and Butcher Boy - said they had seen bookings, mainly for bigger groups, go up by at least 30 per cent after the announcement on July 7.

