Restaurant chain Fish & Co back to being halal-certified, after success in Muis application

SINGAPORE - Restaurant chain Fish & Co has announced that it is now halal-certified again, six months after it lost the status.

Fish & Co lost its halal certifications in March after failing to renew them this year, it was reported last month.

An Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) spokesman previously said that Fish & Co's 12 outlets have not been halal certified since April 1.

The seafood chain's renewal application in February was rejected for not meeting Muis' Halal Certification Conditions.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Sept 17), Fish & Co said that it has successfully renewed its halal certificate and it is now fully operational as a halal-certified restaurant.

"We deeply regret and apologise for the delay in the renewal of the halal certificate," the post said.

"We endeavour to do better in the future to avoid a similar situation. Thank you for your kind understanding and patience in this matter."

Several social media users rejoiced at the news, with some commenting that they would like to patronise the chain soon.

In August, it was also reported that Delifrance Singapore's 19 outlets were also no longer halal-certified, after holding the status for 16 years.

Delifrance applied to renew its latest halal certification in April, as it was expiring in June.

However, its application was rejected due to a potential confusion between Delifrance-branded halal-certified ready-to-eat products sold at its outlets and similarly branded bakery products sold in supermarkets by unrelated third parties, Delifrance had said in a Facebook post in August.

It added that it is actively working to resolve these technical issues.

In August, fast-food chain Subway also announced in a Facebook post that it was officially certified halal by Muis, to the joy of many netizens.