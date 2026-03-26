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Quandoo said on March 24 that the closure was a "business decision" following a "strategic portfolio review".

SINGAPORE – Restaurant booking platform Quandoo has announced it will cease operations, and fully shut by Dec 31.

Diners can still browse its app and website and make reservations up to 11.59pm on Sept 30, which is also the last date available for selection for a new booking.

Those who are part of its l oyalty p rogramme may also continue to earn points up till June 30, and any eligible loyalty points can be redeemed until Sept 30. Any remaining points will expire after 5.59am on Oct 1.

From Oct 1, people will not be able to make reservations, redeem their loyalty point s or perform any functions on their accounts, although the platform’s website and app may remain accessible in a limited, static form until fully taken offline by Dec 31 .

In an update on its website on March 24, the company said this was a “business decision” following a “strategic portfolio review”.

The closure affects all countries where Quandoo services are offered, such as Australia, Switzerland and Italy. The key dates for the closure are the same for all users worldwide, it added.

Quandoo also emphasised that the restaurants listed on its platform will continue to operate as usual and that existing reservations remain valid.

Quandoo’s restaurant partners can continue to use the platform as they currently do until Sept 30. All Quandoo services will also be free-of-charge from April 1.

From Oct 1, restaurants will no longer be able to make or receive bookings via Quandoo, but its support team will remain available to assist with data exports up till Dec 31.

Quandoo said restaurants should start exploring alternative reservation systems and export all upcoming reservations to another platform. It also reminded them to remove the Quandoo widget from websites and other channels by Sept 30.

The Straits Times has contacted Quandoo for more information.