Rest of June to remain warm; temperatures could hit 35 deg C on some days

SINGAPORE - There will be little respite from the sweltering heat in the next two weeks, with more warm days and fewer rainy ones expected for the second half of June.

Daily maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 deg C, and could reach a high of around 35 deg C on a few days when there is less cloud cover, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Friday.

Some nights are also expected to be warm and humid, with temperatures at around 29 deg C.

There will also be below average rainfall than the first half of June, though short thundery showers may still happen on some afternoons and in the pre-dawn hours and mornings on a couple of days, said MSS.

“On the whole, we expect below average rainfall in the second half of June 2023,” said MSS.

The highest temperature recorded in the first two weeks of June was 34.7 deg C in Pulau Ubin on June 2.