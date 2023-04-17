Rest of April to remain warm, temperatures could hit 35 deg C on some days

SINGAPORE – The balmy weather you have been experiencing in April is set to continue for the rest of the month.

Temperatures will rise to 34 deg C in the afternoon on most days for the next two weeks, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday. On days with less cloud cover, temperatures could reach a maximum of 35 deg C.

Short-duration thundery showers are also expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons due to strong daytime heating of land areas. The showers could extend into the evenings on a few days.

Thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn period and in the morning may occur on one or two days in the fortnight. This is due to Sumatra squalls, or a line of thunderstorms, developing over the Strait of Malacca and moving eastwards towards Singapore.

“Overall, near average rainfall can be expected for the second half of April and total rainfall for the month is likely to be below average over most parts of Singapore,” said MSS.

The highest temperature recorded in the first two weeks of April was 36.1 deg C in Woodlands on April 14.