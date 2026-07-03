Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Y.L. Thien rose to online fame in 2020 when people started sharing photos of his art on social media.

SINGAPORE – Y.L. Thien, a retired hawker who became known as Pek Kio’s “twig artist”, died on July 1 .

Uncle Thien, as he was known, was 83 , said Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Alvin Tan in a Facebook post on July 2 .

Thien rose to online fame in 2020 when people started sharing photos of his art on social media. His works were made by arranging fallen twigs on the ground to produce portraits, which often looked like characters from Chinese period dramas.

He lived in a rental flat in the Pek Kio estate and began creating his works on the ground near a carpark in Owen Road in late 2020.

Besides twigs, Thien also picked up fragments of rock and pieces of colourful plastic and incorporated them into his portraits – bits of rock for the eyes or a semicircular piece of plastic for the lips, for instance.

“Uncle Thien was happiest doing that,” Tan, who is Minister of State for National Development , wrote in his post. “Finding a quiet spot, putting twigs together and creating his works of art.”

Tan said Thien had been offered a space at the Pek Kio Community Centre or Pek Kio Residents’ Network centre to practise his art, but he “politely refused”.

In an interview with The Straits Times in 2021 , Thien said he was unmarried and had no children.

He was born in Singapore and moved to Fujian, China , at around seven years old . He returned here when he was 18 and made a living selling ban mian.

“Even though his art was temporary, the joy it brought was permanent,” Facebook user Casey Flynn commented under Tan’s tribute. “Rest easy, Uncle.”

Other users posted pictures of Thien’s work.

Thien had been unwell recently, Tan said, adding that he attended Thien’s wake on July 2 and met Thien’s family.

“We will miss him,” Tan said.