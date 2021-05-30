Rest areas for delivery riders, private hire drivers in Punggol to be removed to prevent misuse

SINGAPORE - The rest areas for delivery riders and private hire drivers that were set up about a week ago in two Punggol coffeeshops will be removed to prevent misuse.

These areas could become places where people congregate, and bring about community risk, said Ms Sun Xueling, MP for Punggol West SMC, in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 30).

"I have been there a few times myself and seen some congregation of general workers which we had to rectify," added Ms Sun, who is also Minister of State for Education as well as Social and Family Development.

The rest areas in the coffeeshops at Block 308C Punggol Walk and Block 269A Punggol Field were set up about a week ago.

They were intended for use by delivery riders and private hire drivers to rest and have their meal, said Ms Sun in previous Facebook posts.

On Sunday, she said that they can eat at open areas, such as void decks and parks, and that she had personally observed some of them taking their breaks alone in such places.

"And (the places are) safe, well aerated, away from crowds," she said.

Ms Sun also said the "Pay It Forward" initiative will continue at the two coffeeshops.

This initiative allows residents to pay for drinks which the riders and drivers can then redeem.

"There is also a box for us to express our good wishes to them and donate free masks for their use," said Ms Sun.