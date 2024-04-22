Respect for teachers key to growing the profession: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE – Respect for teachers is crucial for attracting and retaining teachers and growing the profession, and is more important than factors such as salary and work environment, said Education minister Chan Chun Sing.

“The quality of the teaching force is the most important determinant of the outcomes of our education system,” Mr Chan said in his speech at the opening of the 14th International Summit on the Teaching Profession (ISTP) on April 22.

It is one of the fundamentals that should not change amid shifts in the education sector, he said, adding that students should also develop beyond academic foundations so that their diverse strengths will contribute to a society’s collective good.

Hosted by Singapore for the first time, the summit from April 22 to 24 is attended by 140 delegates from 18 countries, including education ministers.

During the three-day summit at Raffles City Convention Centre, these leaders of education systems worldwide discuss the future of learning, the role of technology in education and training, and the importance of partnership in supporting lifelong learning.

They will also visit Singapore’s primary and secondary schools, as well as institutes of higher learning and other training institutes.

Mr Chan said that education is at a turning point, citing how knowledge is becoming more commoditised.

Teaching should not just be about sharing information, but should focus on preparing students to anticipate challenges and create solutions, he added.

Other shifts in education include the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) to meet diverse learner needs, and ensuring that foundational academic skills are complemented with skills such as curiosity, adaptability, and teamwork, he added.

Societies and the global environment are also becoming more fragmented, Mr Chan noted, and it is important to nurture empathy, understanding, and the ability to build connections across diverse perspectives in students so that they can contribute positively to society.

“They must learn to create new value propositions, so that their company or country can continue to be competitive, as well as to shape a better world,” he said.

This requires Singapore to go beyond the traditional metrics of success, where students should be encouraged to become creators to contribute to the collective good, and connectors to create a safe environment for ideas to thrive.

Students should also be pushed to be lifelong learners and contributors, he added.

This is “where success is defined not by personal accomplishments alone but by their contributions to the collective; where respect for diverse strengths engender a meritocracy that encourages all to pay it forward; and where every generation can aspire to be better than the one before”, Mr Chan said.

For success to be achieved beyond conventional metrics, there is a greater need to understand more about how learners learn, Mr Chan said, listing various approaches to support students to go beyond academic benchmarks.