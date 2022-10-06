Resorts World treat for 1,000 kids as in-person celebration of Children's Day returns

SINGAPORE - Children's Day came early for some 1,000 primary school pupils as they spent Thursday morning taking part in carnival activities at Resorts World Sentosa.

Their morning was made sweeter with a visit to Universal Studios Singapore, made possible by the annual community fund-raiser Children for Children (CFC).

Since its launch in 2008, CFC has provided more than 13,000 children from low-income backgrounds with the opportunity to visit iconic attractions here, including the Singapore Flyer, Singapore Zoo and the now-defunct Underwater World.

This year marked its return to a physical event after two years of virtual activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Wong Wei Kong, editor of The Business Times (BT), said it was heartening to see so many children come together physically again.

"To be able to hear and see the fun they had in this outing is a powerful reminder of the importance of us continuing to serve those who are in need," he added.

The event was jointly organised by not-for-profit arts organisation The Rice Company, CHIJ Kellock and BT, with support from Resorts World Sentosa, and with CFC helping to raise money for the BT Budding Artists Fund.