Residents who lost earnings apply for temporary aid

Mr Tang Wei Xiong, 37, a full-time Gojek driver, used to take home about $3,000 to $4,000 a month.

But with fewer people here venturing out and taking rides in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, his earnings have taken a hit, dropping by at least 50 per cent over the past month or so.

"It's been very worrying for drivers like me. I have to support my family and we have household expenses like groceries, school fees, to take care of," said the father of two boys, aged three and five. His wife works as a hairdresser.

Yesterday, Mr Tang joined more than 80 people at Nee Soon East Community Club to apply for aid under the Temporary Relief Fund, which will grant those who have been financially affected by the coronavirus outbreak through losing their jobs or income with a one-time cash assistance of $500.

It was the first day that Singaporeans and permanent residents could apply for the scheme.

There has been strong response to the scheme, unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat last week as part of a slate of measures under the $48.4 billion Resilience Budget.

As of 3pm yesterday, about 3,500 applications had been submitted to community centres or clubs (CCs) and social service offices (SSOs) across Singapore.

Queues began to form at some CCs and SSOs in the late afternoon, with staff members coordinating safe distancing and other precautionary measures.

But MPs like Ms Lee Bee Wah from Nee Soon GRC and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung reminded residents on Facebook that there was no need to rush, as applications can be made till the end of this month.

The Temporary Relief Fund is an interim measure that will provide lower-to middle-income Singaporeans and permanent residents who are not on ComCare assistance with immediate financial support to help them with basic living expenses.

From next month, schemes like the Covid-19 Support Grant and the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme will be able to provide longer-term support to those who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 and those who are self-employed.

Those applying for the Temporary Relief Fund must have had a household income of $10,000 and below, or per capita household income not exceeding $3,100, before their employment or income was affected by the Covid-19 situation, among other criteria.

They will need to produce their identity cards and relevant supporting documents such as income documents or a letter of retrenchment, though they may also self-declare their income if there are valid reasons for them to do so.

The applications will take about one to three days to process, and they will receive the $500 sum via cheque or bank transfer if they are eligible.

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Saktiandi Supaat said there has been a slight increase in the number of residents who have approached him for help due to job or income loss in recent weeks, including those in the hospitality industry and the self-employed.

"We have set up a dedicated jobs assistance unit at our Meet-the-People sessions to try to help them, including by matching them with employers who need workers."