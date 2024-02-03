Residents welcome upgrades at rejuvenated Limbang Shopping Centre in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE – Limbang Shopping Centre, a rejuvenated Housing Board neighbourhood centre between Yew Tee and Choa Chu Kang MRT stations, reopened its doors officially on Feb 3 with more amenities, food and beverage outlets and improved accessibility for residents.

It is the latest of seven HDB neighbourhood centres to be upgraded since 2020.

Five more such centres – among them Dawson Place, Fajar Shopping Centre in Bukit Panjang and Joo Chiat Complex – will be upgraded in the coming years, the public housing agency said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who is an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, officially reopened Limbang Shopping Centre in Choa Chu Kang Street 51 on Feb 3.

To 90-year-old Limbang resident Zheng Kwee Keng, who walks with a cane, the shopping centre looks “modern like Orchard Road malls”.

Madam Zheng, who was at her daughter-in-law’s stall at the mall’s food court, told The Straits Times in Malay: “For elderly residents, walking up ramps to get into the mall is more comfortable than climbing stairs. I have been living in Limbang for 31 years and such improvements really help people like us.”

Other improvements for seniors include wider escalators and seating areas at the shopping centre’s plaza. There is also a sheltered playground on the second floor.