Residents welcome upgrades at rejuvenated Limbang Shopping Centre in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE – Limbang Shopping Centre, a rejuvenated Housing Board neighbourhood centre between Yew Tee and Choa Chu Kang MRT stations, reopened its doors officially on Feb 3 with more amenities, food and beverage outlets and improved accessibility for residents.
It is the latest of seven HDB neighbourhood centres to be upgraded since 2020.
Five more such centres – among them Dawson Place, Fajar Shopping Centre in Bukit Panjang and Joo Chiat Complex – will be upgraded in the coming years, the public housing agency said.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who is an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, officially reopened Limbang Shopping Centre in Choa Chu Kang Street 51 on Feb 3.
To 90-year-old Limbang resident Zheng Kwee Keng, who walks with a cane, the shopping centre looks “modern like Orchard Road malls”.
Madam Zheng, who was at her daughter-in-law’s stall at the mall’s food court, told The Straits Times in Malay: “For elderly residents, walking up ramps to get into the mall is more comfortable than climbing stairs. I have been living in Limbang for 31 years and such improvements really help people like us.”
Other improvements for seniors include wider escalators and seating areas at the shopping centre’s plaza. There is also a sheltered playground on the second floor.
HDB took in feedback from residents and tenants in refining the upgrading plans for the shopping centre, which was completed in 1995.
Upgrading work began in September 2020 and was completed in December 2022. Tenants opened for business progressively from January 2023.
The mall has a supermarket that is about 50 per cent larger than before. The number of F&B units has also more than doubled from six to 15.
The total number of retail units, which include the wet market, has increased from 30 to 43. As at January, nearly all the shops are operating, said HDB.
Previously, the exposed central area caused visitors to crowd the narrow walkways in front of shops whenever it rained or was too sunny.
Residents are now sheltered from the elements, courtesy of a glass ceiling. There are also large-bladed fans, air-conditioning and energy-efficient lights.
Said accounts executive Janice Seah, 33, a Limbang resident: “During peak periods, you don’t feel uncomfortable as the mall is now breezy and brighter.”
Inside the mall, iconic Peranakan mosaic sloped roofs and Peranakan shophouse-themed interiors, including tall, louvred wooden windows, have been retained.
“Instagrammable” spaces with colourful murals of shophouses, a bird-watching corner and a trishaw add to the yesteryear nostalgia.
The redesign offers Canadian Pizza “more visibility” to customers, said its spokeswoman Dawn Koh. Canadian Pizza, located next to the mall’s plaza, is a return tenant.
Ms Koh said: “The visibility of our shop is now better compared with last time, when we had only one opening (entrance and exit). Now, we have one entrance facing the plaza and another facing a walkway.”
Speaking at the reopening ceremony, DPM Wong said upgrading plans do not happen overnight or by chance, but because of a commitment by the authorities to plan for the future.
“This is how, together, we continue to build Singapore – year in, year out – to make this little red dot better and more liveable,” he said. “HDB living will always be a key part of our Singaporean story.”
Mr Wong toured the shopping centre, accompanied by fellow Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MPs and Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann.
While residents mostly welcomed the rejuvenated mall, there are still areas for improvement.
Some suggestions include having a laundromat, as well as locating parking spots for bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMDs) closer to food outlets.
Food delivery rider Caleb Tan, 22, said he now parks along a walkway outside the mall for convenience.
Mr Tan said: “There are many food outlets at Limbang Shopping Centre, but it takes time to park my PMD at the carpark (that is some distance away).
“Perhaps a small section at the side of the walkway can be used for parking delivery bicycles and PMDs.”