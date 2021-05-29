Residents urged to do their part as estates struggle with fewer cleaners even as there is more garbage

SINGAPORE - Several MPs are urging residents to do their part as a manpower shortage has left estates with fewer cleaners even as more garbage is being generated as more people spend most of their time at home.

This comes as some migrant workers have returned home, yet replacements are difficult to procure due to tighter border controls here.

At the same time, more garbage is being generated, such as food and online shopping delivery packages.

"I know most residents are law abiding and considerate, but for the few black sheep in the community, I hope they can be reminded to do their part and keep the estate clean," Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng told The Straits Times on Saturday (May 29).

In a Facebook post on Friday, he said that about 60 per cent of the new Tampines North cleaning contractor's migrant workers are unable to enter Singapore to start work.

"The cleaning contractor is therefore facing severe manpower shortage and operational challenges," he said, adding that the new contractor took over on April 1.

He added that the other 40 per cent of migrant cleaner staff are doing their best to keep the neighbourhood's common areas clean, even as they have to dispose of more garbage than before.

There have also been more instances of trash being disposed of inappropriately, said Mr Baey.

In one incident, a resident living on the third storey had complained that his rubbish chute was overflowing.

When the town council investigated, it found that someone had thrown laundry poles down the chute, clogging it, resulting in rubbish getting stuck and piling up.

Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan, who is also chairman of Marine Parade Town Council, said that manpower has been stretched during this period with the increase in garbage volume.

He also highlighted the issues that could arise from indiscriminate littering. Litter such as food waste could attract vermin, while food containers could be receptacles collecting water for mosquito breeding grounds. Garbage piled up in corridors can also pose a fire hazard, he said.

"Disposed food, discarded food packages, and all - these attract cockroaches, rats and other vermin, making the environment unsightly and unhygienic," said Mr Lim.

While there has not been an increase in dengue cases in his constituency, "you just need one instance and you can get a lot of mosquitoes from one site", he added.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) website said that as at Friday, there are three red dengue clusters, which refer to areas with 10 or more cases of dengue. They are in Rosewood Drive, Tuas South Boulevard and Cashew Terrace.

Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa said the manpower issues are not just faced by the cleaning contractors, but also those doing maintenance, repair work and horticulture.

With more rubbish to clear, the frequency of waste collection has increased, making more work for the cleaners.

Mr Liang said some hot spots for litter have been identified, and NEA has been activated for surveillance and enforcement.

"We are also looking at our own ways to do surveillance like mobile CCTVs to monitor the hot spots," he added.

Mr Lim said his town council works with NEA to step up enforcement for high-rise littering.

"But you can only do so much with enforcement. We hope our residents do their part too and not take the cleaners for granted or we will never have a clean estate," he said.

"We hope to send the message that clearing rubbish is something everyone has a responsibility to do."

Mr Kane Tan, a resident in Nee Soon East, said that his estate is quite clean, though he does notice littering and some bulky rubbish at times.

The 45-year-old project manager added that clearing rubbish is everyone's responsibility and that there could be more education against littering and perhaps use of technology to decrease household waste.

Mr Nicholas Makoto, 28, who lives in Shunfu, said he has not been producing more garbage, save for a few more online delivery packages.

He is concerned though, about litter being thrown out of windows as well as food packets or drink cans and other items that are left around.

"The workers who have to essentially go out of their route to pick up these stray piece of trash - that just hinders them from doing their job smoothly on top of giving them more work," said Mr Makoto, a freelance animator.

He added that perhaps the authorities could patrol more frequently to make up for the loss in manpower from the cleaning contractors, and stop chronic litterers.