Neighbours spread festive cheer by working together on Christmas decorations for their estates

SINGAPORE - Santa Claus on the roof, reindeer on the pavement and twinkling multi-coloured lights hanging from unit to unit have turned Luxus Hill Drive into a Christmas wonderland.

For the second year in a row, residents of 72 units banded together to bring Christmas cheer to their Seletar estate.

“Village chief” Johnson Heng said that the idea of decorating the estate was started by him and nine other households in 2020 to promote bonding and lift spirits in the community.

“We really just want to bring cheer and joy to the neighbourhood, and in the spirit of giving, provide the neighbourhood with decorations to get everyone in the festive mood,” the 69-year-old said, adding that more than 90 per cent of residents agreed to fund the cost of the lights.

Mr Dennis Wong, who lives at one end of the street, also rallied residents to participate in the Luxus Hill light-up.

Mr Wong, 48, told The Straits Times that he hopes to continue doing this regularly with his neighbours as it has become a tradition.

“I’m really blessed to have such lovely neighbours. It is so rare for neighbours to be close like this and I really treasure this community,” Mr Heng said, quipping that he will not be moving out any time soon.

Having moved into the estate only in late-2021, Mr Ryan Cheah, 23, said he has enjoyed seeing large-scale decorations in the street for many different festivals.

“It’s a nice feeling coming home every day, seeing the streets lit up and watching all my neighbours gather, taking pictures and bonding over the decorations.

“It creates an atmosphere of homeliness and cohesion among the community and gives life to the neighbourhood, getting everyone in the holiday spirit.”

He added that he and his family have contributed to the decorations since they moved in.