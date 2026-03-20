Residents of Queen Street HDB block hit by blackout for over 20 hours after coffee shop fire

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SINGAPORE – Residents of an HDB block in Queen Street, where a coffee shop fire took place on March 19, have been experiencing a blackout for more than 20 hours.

A 35-year-old healthcare worker, whose elderly parents live at Block 269B Queen Street, told The Straits Times on the morning of March 20 that the supply of electricity has been down since noon on March 19.

A fire had broken out at a coffee shop on the ground floor of the same block at around 11am on March 19. One person was taken to hospital after inhaling smoke, while 20 people were evacuated.

In a Facebook post at 8.32pm on March 19 addressing residents of the block, MP of Jalan Besar GRC Denise Phua said: “Your electricity supply is disrupted due to the coffee shop fire in the day. (The) Town Council is working on it now.”

She also advised residents to contact the Residents’ Network in Block 271 Queen Street if they required assistance.

She said: “Chairman Jasmine and volunteers are stationed now at RN Centre, after visiting Blk 269B residents just now with torches, etc. We will arrange drinks and meals and support. Keep safe!”

The healthcare worker, who did not want to be named, estimated that over 200 households in the block have been affected by the blackout, with many residents opening their doors and windows to get fresh air.

She was frustrated by the lack of updates from the authorities and worried about her parents, who are in their 80s, moving in the dark.

She said her parents were given a small lamp at around 7.30pm on March 19 by volunteers who visited their home.

She had called the essential maintenance service unit multiple times and also reached out to Ms Phua who said that the town council was working on restoring electricity.

When electricity was still not restored at midnight, she brought her parents to her home in Woodlands. In Queen Street, she noticed that the smell of soot still lingered and that it was humid and stuffy in the flat.

She said: “It was pitch black, even along the corridor. My parents are old, and I was worried about things like them going to the toilet in the dark. They are also fasting and have food in the fridge to prepare for Hari Raya.

“Some of the other residents are quite old too and not everyone has alternative places they can go to. What if something happens to them?

“I understand that these are unforeseen circumstances, but I feel more could have been done for the residents like setting up portable toilets with lights downstairs and giving residents regular updates so that they know what’s going on.”

SCDF was alerted to the fire at 11.15am on March 19 and put it out with two water jets. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

She usually visits her parents with her three siblings on Hari Raya, which takes place on March 21, but she is almost certain their plans will be different this year.

“We’re just exhausted now. We’ll see how it goes and if things remain the same, we will celebrate Hari Raya somewhere else.”

The Straits Times has contacted Jalan Besar Town Council and the Housing Board.