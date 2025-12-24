Residents of Cantonment Towers, Woodlands St 13, Luxus Hills light up estates with Christmas cheer

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Luxus Hills Drive resident You Ziling with her visiting family members, her mum Mariani Tanujaya and elder sister Liliana Jusuf.

SINGAPORE - Residents of housing estates across Singapore have brought Christmas cheer to their neighbourhoods with bright lights and colourful decorations.

For more than 15 years, Woodlands resident Tan Koon Tat has marked the occasion with decorations he often fashions with his own hands.

The former carpenter was at it again this week, lighting up the archway between Block 178 and Block 179 Woodlands Street 13 with twinkling lights, streamers and a Christmas tree.

In 2018, he made a 4.5m-tall log cabin that sprayed “snow”, but Mr Tan, who has lived in Woodlands since 1985, initially wanted to take a break in 2025. However, he was persuaded by his neighbours to light up their estate once again.

At Block 16 Cantonment Towers, residents used recycled material to build a snowman, two nutcrackers, eight reindeer and a Christmas tree. They are all placed on the first floor.

Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Foo Cexiang, who visited the block, said he was heartened by the residents’ participation, noting that it was also good to see the elderly residents joining in the fun.

“I think it’s a really wonderful, heartwarming initiative,” added Mr Foo, who is MP for the area.

In Luxus Hills, a private estate near Seletar Green Walk, star-studded strings of lights line the road, casting a soft light on residents and visitors.

The display is part of an initiative by the residents in the area. The decorations will continue to light up the estate well past December, remaining in place until Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 17 and 18.

Mr Victor Tay, who headed the project in 2025, went from door to door to convince his fellow residents to contribute. In a strong show of support, close to 90 per cent of the residents chipped in more than $300 each to engage a professional contractor for the set-up.

The tradition was started by Mr Johnson Heng and nine other households to promote bonding and lift spirits in the community. It kicked off in 2020 and has continued ever since.

Madam You Ziling, who has been a resident of Luxus Hills Drive for five years, said the festive decorations have helped liven up the estate.

Christmas decorations at Luxus Hills Drive on Dec 23. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The 53-year-old property agent said the decorations have also inspired a shared sense of pride among the residents.

The tradition has brought the community closer together, Madam You added, saying that residents gather every year under the bright lights to converse.

She noted that the beautiful sight has also attracted visitors from other neighbourhoods. “The decorations this year have attracted quite a crowd.”

The many visitors were drawn to the estate by word of mouth and media publicity, Madam You said.