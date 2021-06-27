Residents of 66 Eng Watt Street get tested

Residents from a block of flats in Tiong Bahru trickled slowly into a pavilion for mandatory Covid-19 swab tests yesterday morning.

This comes after 13 residents from three households at Block 66 Eng Watt Street tested positive for the coronavirus, and the Health Ministry is hoping to disrupt any wider, undetected community transmission.

Ms Janine Stein, 59, a publisher in the entertainment industry, was among the first to get swabbed when testing operations began at 9am. She found out about the mandatory swabbing the previous evening from the notices put up around the block.

"I was really worried because this was my first time taking a swab test. I spoke to some friends who said it was really painful, sore and uncomfortable, but actually it was okay," said Ms Stein, who is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

She added that she was worried after hearing about the cases in her block, especially since it is not clear how the cases could be linked or how transmission had occurred.

She purchased an antigen rapid test self-test kit for peace of mind, in case she were to meet other people. The test result was negative.

"The staff at the pavilion said it is not a quarantine and I can carry on (with normal activities), but I think it's more responsible if I do the rapid test," she said.

Ms Stein said she is currently working from home but will be limiting her movements. She usually visits the nearby Tiong Bahru market every few days but decided not to go in the afternoon.

"Until we see where these cases go, I'm really limiting my movements. It's not worth taking the risk," she said.

Madam Adeline Tan, 47, a sales manager, headed to the pavilion for testing with her eight-year-old daughter and her domestic helper at around 10am. All three completed their swab tests within 15 minutes. Her husband, who was at home caring for their five-year-old son, went to get swabbed later.

Madam Tan said there was no queue, possibly due to the rain.

"My daughter had a little bit of discomfort but it was manageable. I also felt it was okay," said Madam Tan, who has received one dose of the vaccine and will get her second next Monday.

She said she was not particularly worried about the cases in her block and will continue to do her grocery shopping in the area.

"I just keep ensuring personal hygiene, I seldom go out, and my kids are always at home during this period. Additionally, this block is a walk-up so there are no lifts, and so no contact from enclosed areas," she added.

Madam Tan said after the test results are out, she will inform her daughter's primary school that she is living in a block with confirmed Covid-19 cases, just to keep the school in the loop.

"She is now still on home-based learning till July 6, so if nothing goes wrong and the result is negative, she will go back to school then," said Madam Tan.

She will keep her younger son at home from pre-school for a day tomorrow as a precaution.

The mandatory testing for all residents at Block 66 Eng Watt Street continues today, from 9am to 4pm, at the pavilion at 2D Boon Tiong Road.

Visitors and those who have interacted with residents from the block between June 8 and 22 are also encouraged to go for testing.