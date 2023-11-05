Residents in Yew Tee can now play, relax and exercise under Kranji Expressway’s viaduct

SINGAPORE - Residents in Villa Verde estate, located in Yew Tee, can now use the land under an expressway viaduct for recreational activities after the unused land was given a new lease of life.

The 1.3ha extension to Villa Verde Park - which is slightly larger than two football fields - is located under the Kranji Expressway viaduct and connected to the existing park via the Villa Verde bridge over the Pang Sua canal.

Previously unused, the area has been transformed into a recreational green space where residents can do group exercises at a multi-purpose plaza, take a stroll along the garden, work out at a fitness corner or take their pooches to the dog park.

At the extension, which was opened by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Saturday, there is something for everyone. Those seeking peace of mind can take a walk along the sheltered aroid garden featuring shade-loving plants like Flamingo Lily, which have bright blooms and heart-shaped green leaves.

Residents with green fingers can rejoice as there is also an allotment garden that comes with 53 plots and is located in an unsheltered area so plants can get maximum sunlight. It is also designed with raised planter beds so that gardeners need not strain their backs.

There are also facilities to entertain children. Besides a sheltered, railway-themed playground, there is also the nature play garden inspired by the Rail Corridor which include a log train, a sand pit and a butterfly garden for children to explore and play in a naturalistic setting.

Young ones can also have a go safely on their tricycles and balancing bikes at the toddlers’ cycling track under the supervision of adults who can exercise using the fitness markings on the ground next to the track.