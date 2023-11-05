Residents in Yew Tee can now play, relax and exercise under Kranji Expressway’s viaduct

SINGAPORE - Residents in Villa Verde estate, located in Yew Tee, can now use the land under an expressway viaduct for recreational activities after the unused land was given a new lease of life.
The 1.3ha extension to Villa Verde Park - which is slightly larger than two football fields - is located under the Kranji Expressway viaduct and connected to the existing park via the Villa Verde bridge over the Pang Sua canal.
Previously unused, the area has been transformed into a recreational green space where residents can do group exercises at a multi-purpose plaza, take a stroll along the garden, work out at a fitness corner or take their pooches to the dog park.
At the extension, which was opened by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Saturday, there is something for everyone. Those seeking peace of mind can take a walk along the sheltered aroid garden featuring shade-loving plants like Flamingo Lily, which have bright blooms and heart-shaped green leaves.
Residents with green fingers can rejoice as there is also an allotment garden that comes with 53 plots and is located in an unsheltered area so plants can get maximum sunlight. It is also designed with raised planter beds so that gardeners need not strain their backs.
There are also facilities to entertain children. Besides a sheltered, railway-themed playground, there is also the nature play garden inspired by the Rail Corridor which include a log train, a sand pit and a butterfly garden for children to explore and play in a naturalistic setting.
Young ones can also have a go safely on their tricycles and balancing bikes at the toddlers’ cycling track under the supervision of adults who can exercise using the fitness markings on the ground next to the track.
Residents - from the young to the elderly, and those on wheelchairs - can work up a sweat at the sheltered fitness corner. The equipment was carefully selected to cater to different age groups and to support physiotherapy needs.
Soh Poh Choong, a doctor at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and a Villa Verde estate resident, had selected the equipment for the fitness corner. He even added ground markings to the area beside the toddlers’ cycling track so that residents can do physiotherapy exercises on their own.
Suitable for everyone especially the elderly, those recovering from injuries and athletes for their training purposes, he said of the exercise equipment: “The agility ladder and star excursion are common tools used by sports coaches, fitness trainers and physiotherapists to help individuals to improve footwork, balance and speed.
“They can be used for training athletes, rehabilitation for injured individuals and improve dynamic balance which are crucial for older adults for daily activities and preventing falls.”
NParks said it had taken feedback and suggestions from Villa Verde residents, Friends of the Parks and Friends of Rail Corridor when designing the park extension.
These suggestions included having naturalistic features, therapeutic spaces and areas for social interactions which are incorporated into the design of the extension.
Ms Chua Yen Ling, group director for parks and corporate strategy and planning at NParks said: “We are happy to have had the opportunity to work closely with the community to design the extension to Villa Verde Park so that it meets their needs.
“In doing so, we managed to transform unused land that may not be suitable for other purposes into a park space for all ages to enjoy.”
Dr Soh agreed, noting of the exercise equipment: “Having these tools available in a public park allows individuals access to them without having to purchase them or travel to a gym.”
Participants from NParks’ Youth Stewards for Nature programme also provided input, designing the layout of the nature play garden and butterfly garden, and suggesting that grass mounds resembling the hilly terrains that train tracks pass through be added. Children can use these for exploratory play in a naturalistic setting.
The extension also features a rain garden that filters and cleans groundwater, and four bioswales that run through the park and act as naturalised drains. These are nature-based and cost-effective solutions to manage and purify storm water while storing groundwater for plants.
As the extension is located under the viaduct with limited access to rainwater, it is crucial to store groundwater for plants to thrive without any artificial irrigation, an NParks spokesman added.
A Villa Verde estate resident, Mr Tan Chee Keon, said it is heartening to see the completion of the extension to the Villa Verde Park and that its design incorporated suggestions from residents.
“With the numerous and diverse facilities, Villa Verde Park is a park for everyone, allowing families to enjoy the park together, which helps in community-building and makes it a welcoming space for all age groups,” he said.