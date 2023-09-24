Residents in parts of Upper Bukit Timah to evacuate homes during detonation of WWII bomb on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - Residents in parts of Bukit Panjang and Upper Bukit Timah will be required to leave their homes on Tuesday when a specialist team conducts a controlled detonation of a 100kg WWII aerial bomb.

Students and teachers from nearby Greenridge Secondary School will also continue their lessons with home-based learning when the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)conducts the detonation between 8am and 7pm, said the police in a statement on Sunday.

The bomb was discovered at the Myst condo construction site in Upper Bukit Timah Road on Wednesday at 11.57am during excavation works, and the police were informed, the statement said.

It added that the war relic will be disposed at the site itself because the SAF EOD team deems it unsafe to be moved.

The staement said: “The police will effect a 200m cordon around the war relic during this period and road closure will also be imposed at the vicinity from 11am.

“The public will be alerted when roads are re-opened and it is safe to resume normal activities in the area.”

Residents from the private homes in The Linear, Hazel Park, Hazel Park Terrace Bukit 828 and Housing Board home in Block 154 Gangsa Road as well as shophouses in Upper Bukit Timah Road will have to temporarily leave their buildings during the disposal operation, said the statement.

The Bukit Panjang Flyover between Woodlands Road and Petir Road, and Upper Bukit Timah Road between Petir Road and Cashew Road will be closed to traffic from 11am to 7pm on Tuesday while the bomb disposal is conducted, it added.

Access to closed roads will only be granted to the police, SAF, emergency and other authorised vehicles, and traffic police officers will be stationed along affected roads to assist and redirect motorists.

Parking restrictions will be “strictly enforced”, police said, and vehicles found parking or causing obstruction may be towed.

Drone activities are not allowed in the area during the operation. “Loud sounds can be expected during the controlled disposal of the war relic,” said the police. “The public is advised not to be alarmed and to avoid the area.”

In April 2021, a projectile believed to be a war relic was discovered by a construction worker outside a temple construction site in Geylang.

More than 100 people from neighbouring shophouses were quickly evacuated after the discovery.

Another projectile was also discovered at a corner terraced unit in Upper Thomson in December 2020.

The Straits Times reported that the unit where the projectile was found had been under construction for almost two years, and the previous occupant was an elderly woman living on her own.