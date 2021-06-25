Residents of some Bukit Merah and Redhill blocks to get Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits

SINGAPORE - Residents of specific blocks in the Bukit Merah and Redhill area will receive antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits from Saturday (June 26).

Those who are eligible will be able to collect the ART kits from their nearest Residents' Committee (RC) centre.

In a statement on Friday night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said this acts as an "added layer of ring-fencing to help identify cases and prevent further transmission".

The ministry has been investigating multiple cases of Covid-19 infection among people who live or work, or visited the vicinity.

This comes after a cluster at Bukit Merah View market and food centre, which now has 87 cases, was detected when a 74-year-old man who works at a sundry store there was confirmed to have the virus on June 9.

"In order to disrupt any wider, undetected community transmission, we have been conducting special testing operations for these individuals, as well as deploying wastewater testing in the area," said MOH.

The ministry is working with the People's Association for residents of specific blocks within the region to collect ART kit on Saturday and Sunday at their nearest RC centre.

Eligible residents are strongly encouraged to collect the kit and use it for self-testing.

They should refer to the Go Where website to check on their eligibility and the nearest RC centre for collection.

As at Friday night, there are five clusters in the area.