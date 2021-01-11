Residents evacuated after fire at Marine Parade condominium

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out on Monday (Jan 11) morning in an apartment at a Marine Parade condominium estate.

The blaze occurred in a unit on the eighth floor of Parkway View at 39 Marine Parade Road, prompting an evacuation of some of the residents.

When The Straits Times visited the scene at around 7.15am, 20 people had gathered outside the condominium waiting for the flames to be extinguished.

Some of them had their pets in tow while others had young children with them.

Retiree Peter Yeo, 76, was in the building when he heard an "explosion" at about 6am, followed by the fire alarm shortly.

"I looked out the corridor and saw black smoke coming out. The smell was horrible," he told The Straits Times.

Mr Yeo, who lives on the 12th floor, wakes up early every morning to drive his two grandchildren, aged 12 and 18, to school.

"The children were not scared. Everybody was excited. It was something unusual," he said.

Mr Yeo added that the fire was a small one that was extinguished in less than half an hour.

ST has sent queries regarding the fire to the Singapore Civil Defence Force.