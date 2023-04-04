Residents complain of defects in new Fernvale Dew estate; HDB says most issues resolved in 2 weeks

SINGAPORE - An online petition that made claims of poor workmanship in a nearly completed Housing Board Build-To-Order (BTO) estate has garnered more than 100 signatures.

Headlined “Feedback on shoddy workmanship Fernvale Dew”, the Change.org appeal was started by Fernvale Dew resident Kelvin Leong, who claimed that HDB had started issuing keys to homeowners in the estate in Sengkang, despite ongoing construction works there.

“Most of the owners, especially those batches who have collected keys in early February 2023, identified multiple defects with shoddy workmanship, ranging from hollow and chipped tiles, scratches on main door, scratches on bedroom doors and frames, slanted skirtings and DB (distribution board) box cabinets and many more,” the petition read.

The petition then claimed that the car park near where the distribution of keys to homeowners was not ready as of March 25, and has caused “much distress and further delays to a vast majority of the homeowners here”.

It then claimed that there were “severe delays” in the rectification of defects identified by the homeowners by the Building Service Centre (BSC), whose contractors allegedly disguised or concealed the defects instead of fixing them.

Mr Leong told The Straits Times that it took 28 days for the defects in his new flat to be satisfactorily rectified.

“Although it is not 100 per cent perfect, we have decided to accept (it) and move on from there,” he said.

Besides the issues mentioned in the petition, resident Cyn Tan complained in a Facebook post that there was heavy ponding outside her unit when it rained. The accompanying video to her post showed large amounts of water flowing down from the sky terrace to her unit.

Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Gan Thiam Poh told ST that some residents had approached him with feedback about the defects of their flats, which they reported to HDB after collecting their keys for their new BTO flats.

“I’ve gone down to the blocks to take a look at the issues a few times and I’ve conveyed the residents’ concerns to HDB for their assistance,” he said. “A few residents had come back to me and said the matter had been resolved.”

Mr Gan added that the HDB contractor will be around for a year to attend to defects reported by residents. Mr Gan said he will continue working with the residents and HDB to resolve any other unresolved matters. “We are committed to solving all the issues that the residents face as they collect the keys to their new homes,” he added.