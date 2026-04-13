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Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Hui Ying in a Facebook post on April 12 said two residents helped to save another resident from the fire.

SINGAPORE – About 50 residents of an HDB block in Yishun were evacuated and one person taken to hospital after a fire in one of the block’s units in the wee hours of April 12.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire – which involved contents of a second floor unit in Block 510B Yishun Street 51 – at about 3am that day.

Members of the public extinguished the fire using a hosereel and fire extinguisher before its officers arrived, SCDF said.

About 50 people were evacuated from the affected block as a precautionary measure by the police and SCDF, it added.

One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital, SCDF said, and added that the cause of fire is under investigation.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Hui Ying in a Facebook post on April 12 said two residents helped to save another resident from the fire. They were identified as Razmi and Furzan in a photo that accompanied the post.

Ms Lee said she was grateful for the ground support from the Nee Soon Town Council team, adding that she and the town council will continue to keep in touch with the affected family to lend support.

SCDF said it understands that members of the public had rendered assistance before it arrived, and it will be reaching out to commend them for their public-spirited acts.

ST has contacted Ms Lee for more information.