Researchers build ‘digital twin’ of Singapore to assess urban heat, find ways to cool city

SINGAPORE - Could power plants on Jurong Island influence temperatures on the mainland? To what extent will electric vehicles and tree cover reduce urban heat in a neighbourhood like Tengah?

These are some questions urban planners may have as they aim to cool down cramped, urban areas that can be up to 7 deg C hotter than less built-up areas – due to the urban heat island effect.

Instead of doing time-consuming experiments or projects to get their answers, the authorities can soon test them through the virtual world, much like playing a video game. Over the last four years, more than 20 researchers have built a “digital twin” of Singapore that allows users to simulate scenarios to figure out how to make living spaces more thermally comfortable for people.

This virtual system, known as the Digital Urban Climate Twin, is one of the flagship projects under the multi-institute Cooling Singapore 2.0 research initiative, which is developing solutions to address the urban heat problem in Singapore.

The project is led by the Singapore-​ETH Centre, in partnership with other institutions including the Singapore Management University, National University of Singapore and the Singapore-​MIT Alliance for Research and Technology.

At the core of the virtual system – which has an interactive map of Singapore to create various scenarios – are heaps of computational models and data sets, including some that the researchers had to build from scratch.

The data sets include islandwide vegetation cover, traffic patterns, heat emitted from industries, and weather-related data such as wind flow. The digital twin also taps information from complex climate models that run in the National Supercomputing Centre Singapore, said Mr Ander Zozaya, project manager of Cooling Singapore 2.0 at the Singapore-ETH Centre.

On May 30, the team behind the digital twin presented their prototype version of the system to other researchers, corporates and some government agencies at the Campus for Research Excellence and Technological Enterprise located in the National University of Singapore.

They are now looking to get these external parties to test the system, carry out simulations and provide feedback on how to enhance the digital tool into an operational one.

Dr Kristina Orehounig, who leads Cooling Singapore 2.0, also presented the digital twin at the World Cities Summit at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on June 2.

To show the digital twin’s capabilities, the team on May 30 conducted a demo to predict how temperatures islandwide will change if three forested areas were to be converted to industrial parks or residential complexes in 2030. Buildings and air-conditioning are key contributors of urban heat, while urban parks – depending on their size and tree cover – may provide cooling.

After replacing patches of vegetation with buildings on the virtual map, the climate modeller illustrated how the Republic would look like in 2030, based on some targets under the Singapore Green Plan. For example, more electric vehicles on the road would translate to less exhaust heat coming from peak-hour traffic.

And a future energy mix comprising some low-carbon electricity imports and more renewables could translate to a slight drop in electricity produced and heat released by local power plants.