Resale HDB flats with views of greenery fetch higher price: Study

SINGAPORE - Homeowners place an increasing value on greenery, with a new study showing that resale flats located close – but not too close – to tree cover have been able to fetch higher prices over the past three decades.

Balancing urban greenery such as parks and forests with Singapore’s development and housing needs can bring about more useful urban ecosystem benefits, said the study’s lead author Teo Hoong Chen, a PhD student from the NUS Centre for Nature-Based Climate Solutions.

This includes increasing cooling effects from trees to mitigate the urban heat island effect – where densely-built cities experience higher air temperatures – and creating new recreational spaces for exercise and play.

The study, which compared long-term land use changes from 1990 to 2019 to resale flat sales over the years, found that flats located close to tree cover – urban forests, street trees, woodlands and nature reserves – were more popular than those near grass patches.

As many grass patches are often vacant state land, buyers may have the perception that the area could soon be redeveloped, which would mean obstructed views and prolonged construction noise, said Mr Teo.

Grass cover could also reflect private golf courses, cemeteries, and small parks or gardens.

The findings were published in the scientific journal Elsevier’s Sustainable Cities and Society on June 1.

Flats that were about 200m to 1km from tree cover were also found to be more popular compared to flats within 200m from trees.

This could be because green views can be enjoyed from further distance and the cooling effects are more apparent, but being closer to parks and green spots could involve putting up with noise from exercise groups and children, more encounters with pests, as well as greater humidity, said Mr Teo.

The study also took into account other factors that influence a flat’s resale price, such as its proximity to the MRT station and the Central Business District, and the number of years remaining on the housing lease.

But closeness to greenery trumped these factors in fetching higher premiums over the decades.

In the 2010s, being located close to greenery accounted for up to 11.7 per cent of the average resale flat price, amounting to a premium of up to $50,000. This figure was 9.2 per cent in the 1990s.

However, Dr Lee Nai Jia, who is in charge of real estate data intelligence at PropertyGuru Group, said that while being close to nature reserves and national parks may be an advantage, it may not be as critical as other factors, such as proximity to schools, shopping centres, and MRT stations.

“The Singapore government has made concerted efforts to integrate green spaces into housing estates, potentially minimising the disparity between homes in this respect. The scale of natural spaces also significantly influences their perceived value,” said Dr Lee.

For the average apartment flat unit, around 40 to 50 per cent of the land cover within 200m and from 200m to 1km is greenery.