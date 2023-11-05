Repurposed bus hotel in Changi Village opens for bookings, with stays from Dec

SINGAPORE – A new resort hotel with rooms made from old public buses has opened for bookings, with stays to begin from Dec 1.

The Bus Collective features rooms made from 20 decommissioned Scania public buses previously operated by SBS Transit.

The buses were upcycled and repurposed as luxury suites, and they now sit on the 8,600 sq m property next to the popular Changi Village Hawker Centre.

Original parts of the buses – including windows, driver seats and steering wheels – have been retained as features of the rooms.

Bookings opened on Nov 1, with room rates starting from $398 per night for a room that can accommodate three with a king-size bed, sofa bed and bathtub.

Other rooms have different configurations, including one with bunk beds and another with a wheelchair-accessible toilet located just outside the room.

All of the rooms are 45 sq m in area.

In comparison, a 24 sq m room that sleeps two at the nearby Village Hotel Changi will cost about $198 per night.

The project is the first foray into the hotel business by travel agency WTS Travel, which partnered the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

WTS Travel managing director Micker Sia said The Bus Collective is South-east Asia’s first resort hotel using repurposed buses.

Speaking to the media at the grand opening of the property on Sunday, Mr Sia said he came up with the idea in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said he has spent more than 34 years in the travel industry but first began as a bus driver, and he was thinking about how buses that were still in working condition were being disposed of.

Mr Sia said: “They are still in good condition, so why should we just scrap them? Why are we throwing things away when we are able to recycle?

“There are so many things that we can use. Even (the bus seats), we are thinking of converting those seats into office chairs.”