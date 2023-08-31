Reopening of seven neighbourhood police posts delayed after renovation disruptions

The seven affected NPPs are the Clementi, Dover, Thomson, Aljunied, Paya Lebar, Bedok and Changkat NPPs. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
SINGAPORE - The reopening of seven redesigned neighbourhood police posts (NPPs) will be delayed for two months, following disruptions to renovation work that affect key equipment, the police said.

The affected places are the Clementi, Dover, Thomson, Aljunied, Paya Lebar, Bedok, and Changkat NPPs.

These NPPs, which were closed for renovation in September 2022, will now reopen this November instead of September.

The delay stems from disruptions to works affecting key equipment that provides automatic police services like self-help kiosks to report crime, and self-service dropboxes for returning of found property, said the police in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Those who need police services during the renovation period are advised to go to the next nearest NPP, or to neighbourhood police centres.

For non-emergency cases, residents can also use the online services of the electronic Police Centre at police.gov.sg/e-services.

Residents in need of urgent police assistance should call 999 immediately.

