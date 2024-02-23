Reopening of 7 neighbourhood police posts delayed following renovation disruptions

SINGAPORE – The reopening of seven redesigned neighbourhood police posts (NPPs) will be delayed following disruptions to renovation work that affect key equipment.

According to the police in a Facebook post on Feb 23, the affected places are Telok Blangah, Commonwealth, Kim Keat, Kebun Bahru, Kampong Kembangan and Tampines North. The reopening of these six NPPs is delayed for two months.

These NPPs, which were closed for renovation in April 2023, will now reopen this May instead of March.

Hougang NPP’s reopening will be delayed until the third quarter of 2025.

The delay stems from disruptions to works affecting key equipment that provides automatic police services, such as self-help kiosks to report crime and self-service dropboxes for returning of found property, added the police.

In addition, Hougang NPP was also affected by power-related issues.

In 2023, the police also delayed the reopening of Clementi, Dover, Thomson, Aljunied, Paya Lebar, Bedok, and Changkat NPPs due to the same reason.

Those who need police services during the renovation period are advised to go to the next nearest NPP, or to neighbourhood police centres.

For non-emergency cases, residents can also use the online services of the electronic Police Centre at police.gov.sg/e-services.

Residents in need of urgent police assistance should call 999 immediately.