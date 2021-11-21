Millennial Mind

Renting is no longer a dirty word to young Singaporeans

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Older Singaporeans wedded to the ideal of home ownership may not realise it, but social norms around household formation may be changing. Survey data shows it is more common for young people to live outside the family home.

Data from the Department of Statistics shows that between 1990 and 2020, the number of Singaporeans and permanent residents under the age of 35 who are either living alone or away from their parents rose from 33,400 to 51,300. The upward trend is accelerating. The figure jumped by over 10,000 between 2019 and 2020. It included singles and those who are widowed, divorced, separated or married but not living with their spouse.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 21, 2021, with the headline 'Renting is no longer a dirty word to young Singaporeans'. Subscribe
Topics: 