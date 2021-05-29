Rental rebates will go directly to private commercial property tenants

Small and medium-sized enterprises as well as non-profit organisations which are tenants in privately owned commercial properties can expect to get cash payouts directly from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

The rebates were previously given to landlords to pass down to tenants.

Eligible tenants will qualify for a direct, half-month rental relief cash payout under a new rental support scheme that was announced yesterday.

Speaking at a media conference, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said: "Now we have the database and the records of tenants themselves, and rather than do it through landlords and pass it down, given that we have the information, we might as well provide more directly to tenants and occupiers of these properties."

The scheme is part of an $800 million support package that includes enhanced wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS).

The Fair Tenancy Framework Industry Committee welcomed the latest measures, saying that they will go far in helping businesses weather this difficult period, and in sustaining jobs.

The committee comprises key business federations, including the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, the Restaurant Association of Singapore, the Singapore Retailers Association, and Singapore Tenants United For Fairness.

It said in a statement: "The announced enhanced measures are carefully crafted and places targeted help where help is needed. It will aid businesses substantially in their manpower and rental costs components.

"It will also ensure that we can continue to maintain vibrant food and beverage, retail and service sectors and support those who are employed in these sectors."

At the media conference yesterday, Mr Wong noted the "positive attitude and mindset" among businesses he has engaged with.

Citing the Singapore Business Federation, under which landlords and tenants have come together to develop a code of conduct for the leasing of retail premises, he said that key landlord and tenant association groups have pledged to support the code.

"I think initiatives like this are a step in the right direction."

Some support has already been given to businesses to cushion the impact of tightened restrictions currently in place.

For instance, food and beverage businesses will get 50 per cent wage subsidies under the JSS during the period for which dining in is prohibited, up from 10 per cent.