Rental rebates to be passed directly to tenants in privately owned commercial properties

SINGAPORE - Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as non-profit organisations (NPOs) in privately owned commercial properties can expect to receive cash payouts directly from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras).

Eligible tenants will qualify for a direct, half-month rental relief cash payout under a new rental support scheme announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (May 28).

The scheme is part of an $800 million support package that includes enhanced wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) and rental relief.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Wong said the rental relief is to help businesses with cash flow concerns by supporting such costs. He also urged landlords to match the half-month rental relief.

While rebates were previously given to landlords to pass down to tenants, Mr Wong said the Government will now pass rebates directly to tenants as it has a database of tenants.

"Now we have the database and the records of tenants themselves, and rather than do it through landlords and pass it down, given that we have the information, we might as well provide more directly to tenants and occupiers of these properties."

Mr Wong also praised landlords which have already provided rental support to tenants.

"I'm glad that key landlords like CapitaLand and CDL (City Developments) have already put out statements, even prior to today's announcements, to assure their tenants that they will provide additional support, and I would urge all landlords to do so," he said.

He also noted the "positive attitude and mindset" among businesses he has engaged with.

Citing the Singapore Business Federation, under which landlords and tenants have come together to develop a code of conduct for the leasing of retail premises, he said key landlord and tenant association groups have pledged to support the code.

"I think initiatives like this are a step in the right direction."

The measures announced on Friday also includes one-month rental waivers to SMEs and NPOs which are tenants of government-owned commercial properties.

Some support has already been given to businesses to cushion the impact of tightened restrictions under phase two of the Covid-19 restrictions.

For instance, food and beverage businesses will get 50 per cent wage subsidies under the JSS during the period for which dining in is prohibited, up from 10 per cent.

Hawkers and coffee shop stallholders who are tenants of government agencies will also get a one-month rental waiver.

The Fair Tenancy Framework Industry Committee welcomed the latest measures announced by the Government, saying it will go far in helping businesses weather this difficult period, and in sustaining jobs.

The committee comprises key business federations including the Association of Small Medium Enterprises; the Restaurant Association of Singapore; the Singapore Retailers Association; and Singapore Tenants United For Fairness.

It said in a statement: “The announced enhanced measures are carefully crafted, and places targeted help where help is needed. It will aid businesses substantially in their manpower and rental costs components.

"It will also ensure that we can continue to maintain vibrant food and beverage, retail and service sectors and support those who are employed in these sectors.”