Rental for over 190 gardening plots to open for application from June 3: NParks

SINGAPORE – Green thumbs can look forward to booking their own gardening plots, with more than 190 spots put up for rental across Singapore.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said that online applications for the plots will begin at 10am on June 3 and close at 11.59pm on June 16.

All upcoming plots, which consist of a raised planter bed measuring 2.5m by 1m, soil and a mini storage area for tools, will be located at existing allotment gardens.

They comprise 13 plots at Aljunied Park, 15 plots at Choa Chu Kang Park, 43 plots at Pasir Ris Park, 73 plots at Sengkang Riverside Park, and 50 plots at Yishun Park.

Of these 194 plots, 76 are new plots that can be found at Pasir Ris Park, Sengkang Riverside Park and Yishun Park.

One plot costs $57 per year excluding goods and services tax, for a period of up to three years.

Each household is allowed to apply for a plot at any one location at a time.

Those interested can apply and ballot for a plot via three AXS channels, namely the e-Station website, the m-Station mobile app or the physical AXS Station kiosks.

Unsuccessful applicants will be notified via e-mail at the end of the balloting process, about three months from the closing date of the application.

The Allotment Gardening Scheme was launched in 2016 to create space for those interested in growing edible produce.

More than 2,400 allotment garden plots have been introduced in 28 parks and gardens in Singapore to date. Almost 900 of these plots across 29 locations are managed by residents’ committees and residents’ networks.

“We are working to progressively introduce even more plots across Singapore,” said NParks, adding that it has been working with agencies, town councils and grassroots organisations to implement allotment gardens in the heartland since 2021.