Renewing ‘last resort’ law that allows detention of criminal suspects without trial

SINGAPORE - The police had identified the “big boss” of an unlicensed moneylending syndicate, but he was operating from overseas and those who could provide evidence against him were too afraid to testify in open court.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had to act swiftly.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alvin Li, from CID’s Unlicensed Moneylending Strike Force, said the illegal service had evolved to the point where loans were being offered on social media and mobile phone apps, with the leaders of the syndicates based overseas.

But old-school scare tactics remained, with borrowers who defaulted on loan repayments facing severe harassment.

DSP Li said that when the police identified the top man of the syndicate, they decided they had to rely on the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act (CLTPA) to get him.

It is a law that gives the Home Affairs Minister the power to detain someone without trial over alleged links to syndicates and secret societies.

In 2018, the law was amended with a clause that states that the minister’s decision to detain or supervise a person – in the interest of public safety, peace and good order – is final.

This and other changes to the law sparked a four hour-long debate in Parliament over the Bill to amend the Act.

The Workers’ Party, which opposed the changes, argued that the “finality clause” limits judicial review as it stops judges from probing into the facts of the case.

Others noted that the clause removes the right for detainees to ask whether the “minister was right” in deciding to associate them with the offences under the Act, and to be detained or subject to police supervision.

Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim also argued that the amendments, which see the CLTPA cover transnational crimes as well, goes against the Act’s intention to target offences that threaten public safety, peace and order within Singapore.

The Government said that to prevent abuse of the CLTPA, safeguards were included in the Act.

The Public Prosecutor’s consent has to be obtained before any detention order (DO) or police supervision order (PSO) is made, with the orders reviewed by an independent advisory committee comprising sitting judges of the Supreme Court, prominent private citizens, including Justices of the Peace, and senior lawyers.

DSP Li said the law is used as a “last resort” against criminals, when it is in the interest of public safety.

“In the case of a ‘tua taukay’ (big boss in Hokkien), who was detained under the CLTPA in 2019, we worked with a foreign law enforcement agency to process his deportation back to Singapore.

“We also worked with the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to put up a case to justify detaining him under the CLTPA,” said DSP Li, who added that the law has been used against several illegal moneylending suspects based overseas.