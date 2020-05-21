Ren Ci hospital nurse among eight new cases in community

A nurse working at the Ren Ci Community Hospital was among the 570 new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday.

The 30-year-old Filipino work pass holder was confirmed to have the virus on Tuesday and is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. She is one of eight cases in the community announced yesterday. The remaining 562 are foreign workers living in dormitories.

The latest figures take the total number of cases in Singapore past 29,000 to 29,364.

There were two new cases among Singaporeans and permanent residents. One is a 57-year-old Singaporean man who went to work at Kranji Lodge I, while the other is a 34-year-old male permanent resident who is the household contact of a case that was announced on May 7.

The remaining cases in the community comprise one work pass holder and five work permit holders. Two of the five work permit holders announced had previously been identified as contacts of cases and had already been placed on quarantine. Contact tracing is ongoing for the three unlinked cases announced yesterday.

There were no imported cases.

The Health Ministry also announced two new clusters, one at 29 Senoko South Road and the other at 144 Tagore Lane. A cluster at a construction site located at Project Glory at 50 Market Street has been closed as no more new cases were linked to it for the past 28 days.

A total of 842 patients were discharged, the eighth day in a row where discharged patients have exceeded new infections.

The latest report also noted continued improvement in the Covid-19 situation here.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of eight cases a day in the week before, to an average of five cases a day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also dropped, from an average of three cases a day in the week before, to an average of two cases a day in the past week.

The Health Ministry also announced two new clusters, one at 29 Senoko South Road and the other at 144 Tagore Lane. A cluster at a construction site located at Project Glory at 50 Market Street has been closed as no more new cases were linked to it for the past 28 days.

As of yesterday, 11 patients remain in critical condition in the intensive care unit. A total of 11,198 patients have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged.

There are 954 cases who are still in hospital, of which most are in stable condition.

A total of 17,181 patients are isolated and cared for in community facilities. These patients have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for the coronavirus.

Twenty-two people have died from Covid-19 complications and nine who tested positive have died from other causes.