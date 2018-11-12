Remembrance Day marked in Singapore to mark a century since World War I ended

The chimes of a single bell echoed across Kranji War Cemetery yesterday morning at a Remembrance Day service to mark a century since World War I ended on Nov 11, 1918.

At the half-hour ceremony organised by the British High Commission and the Singapore Armed Forces Veterans' League, wreaths were laid and prayers of various faiths offered in remembrance of the war dead.

British High Commissioner to Singapore Scott Wightman, in his speech, urged people to never forget the sacrifice and suffering of those who had died in the war.

At the Cenotaph in Esplanade Park - a monument dedicated to those who died in the two world wars - the Singapore Cricket Club held its own service.

Club president Sher Baljit Singh said: "It is important to mark this, so we will always remember the price of peace and how vital it is for us to safeguard it."