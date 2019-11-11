Remembering war heroes

Members of the diplomatic corps, religious leaders and representatives of Singapore and foreign military groups were among those who attended the annual Remembrance Day service at the Kranji War Cemetery yesterday, which saw poppy wreaths (at right) being laid at the Kranji War Memorial.

The service was held by the British High Commission in partnership with the Singapore Armed Forces Veterans' League, to pay tribute to those who had sacrificed their lives in service around the world.

Armistice Day is observed on Nov 11 every year to mark the official end of World War I in 1918, and the remembrance ceremony is held on the Sunday closest to Armistice Day in Britain.