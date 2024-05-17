Remembering victims of drug abuse at inaugural ceremony held in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The mood at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza was solemn as Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam led invited guests to “light” LED candles against a wall and observe a minute’s silence to remember the lives lost to drug abuse.

Each candle represented 1,000 lives lost. In 2019, 600,000 people worldwide died as a result of drug abuse, according to the World Health Organisation.

The ceremony held on May 17 was to mark the inaugural Drug Victims Remembrance Day, organised by the Inter-Ministry Committee on Drug Prevention for Youths. It hopes to remind people that drug harm is far-reaching, affecting both drug abusers and their families and loved ones.

Said Mr Shanmugam: “The rest of the community also suffers. (They) could be the target of crimes because people (drug abusers) need to commit crimes in order to feed their habit.

“They could be the target of violence that drug abusers often exhibit when they are under the influence of drugs... At the same time, we also want, through this day, to remember those who have overcome drug abuse and the struggles that they face to overcome their addiction.”

Visitors also walked through a life-size mock-up of a Housing Board flat showing the struggles of a family grappling with drug abuse, through items strewn on the floor and furniture, and video screens depicting family members in distress.

Digital storyboards told real-life stories of the toll of drug use, drawn from news reports and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) case files.

Bags of cannabis, locked in ventilated containers guarded by CNB officers, were displayed for visitors to identify and sniff the contents. Fake Ice, heroin and Ecstasy were also displayed.

More than 250 guests attended the event, among them students and former drug abusers.

A smaller version of the event will rove around eight heartland locations from May 24 to July 21.

Through public education and community engagements held in conjunction with Drug Victims Remembrance Day, the inter-ministry committee aims to foster empathy, understanding, and support for families and friends of loved ones grappling with drug abuse, said CNB.