Remembering civilian victims of Japanese Occupation

The bugle call of the Last Post pierced the air at the War Memorial Park in Beach Road yesterday morning, during the 53rd War Memorial Service held in commemoration of the civilian victims of the Japanese Occupation.

The event, held in conjunction with Total Defence Day, was co-organised by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) and the Central National Education Office of the Ministry of Defence, and supported by the Singapore Armed Forces Veterans' League.

The ceremony was attended by more than 90 representatives from those organisations, the diplomatic corps and inter-religious groups, as well as the families of the victims.

The service has been held by SCCCI every year since the memorial was unveiled in 1967 by founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

The four tapering columns of the civilian war memorial symbolise the shared wartime experiences and unity of the different races.

SCCCI said in a statement: "On our 55th anniversary of nationhood, it is hoped that the memorial service will bear greater significance in reiterating the principles that will continue to be the bedrock of a strong, secure and sovereign Singapore."