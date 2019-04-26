Religious leaders in Singapore pay their respects to victims

Eleven leaders and representatives of different faiths from the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO), which includes 10 faiths, gathered yesterday to pay their respects to the victims of the Sri Lankan bomb attacks. The Easter Sunday atrocity killed at least 359 people. The IRO visited the Sri Lanka High Commission in Singapore, where the 11 religious leaders took turns to write condolence messages in a book. The IRO has strongly condemned the attacks, calling them "a cruel act against innocent people". It has also called for unity and solidarity following the killings.