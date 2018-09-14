Religious groups welcome tighter land tender process

The issue of businesses placing bids for religious land surfaced in 2014, when commercial entity Eternal Pure Land won the bid for a Fernvale Link plot. In January 2015, the authorities said they would review and tighten the land tender process for places of worship. The plot was eventually awarded to Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society, which is now building a temple on the site (above).

ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE