Religious groups welcome tighter land tender process

The issue of businesses placing bids for religious land surfaced in 2014, when commercial entity Eternal Pure Land won the bid for a Fernvale Link plot. In January 2015, the authorities said they would review and tighten the land tender process for places of worship. The plot was eventually awarded to Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society, which is now building a temple on the site (above).ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
1 hour ago

Leaders say most groups facing space crunch do not have enough funds to outbid businesses

Heritage and Community Correspondent
melodyz@sph.com.sg

Religious groups here welcomed the move to stop businesses from bidding for religious land.

Faith leaders such as Reverend Dominic Yeo, general superintendent of the Assemblies of God of Singapore, said most faith groups do not have the financial muscle to compete with business entities, and have been facing a space crunch.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 14, 2018, with the headline 'Religious groups welcome tighter land tender process'. Print Edition | Subscribe
