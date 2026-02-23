Religious and community leaders critical in setting tone for harmony in Singapore: Shanmugam

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam speaking at the annual Religious Rehabilitation Group iftar event held at Khadijah Mosque on Feb 23.

SINGAPORE – Religious and community leaders play a critical role in setting the tone for harmony in Singapore, where a secular approach gives each community space to practise its faith.

Speaking at the annual Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) break-fast or Iftar event at Khadijah Mosque on Feb 23, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said Singapore remains an oasis of peace because of a focus on certain fundamentals, including racial and religious harmony.

“Whatever happens externally in the world, we try not to bring those problems in here. Where it is possible and appropriate to help, we give help, humanitarian help for people elsewhere.

“At the same time, our framework, our laws, do not allow our people to get involved in violence overseas.

“They are not allowed to go and fight overseas in foreign causes, whether for countries or for organisations like ISIS, whether they fight in Ukraine or Russia or Gaza,” said Mr Shanmugam, who added that action will be taken against anyone who does so.

In his speech, the minister noted that people in Singapore listen when religious and community leaders reach out across faiths, speak up for unity and compassion, and serve those in need regardless of their background.

“They build understanding and friendship across faiths,” he said.

“When challenges arise, these relationships allow communities to respond calmly, constructively, and support one another instead of letting misunderstandings divide us.”

He added that this leadership is especially important in today’s digital age, with many young people turning to the online space in their search for identity, community and belonging.

“Many young people get their news from the online space. They are searching for identity. They are searching for community.”

Mr Shanmugam cited the case of a 14-year-old Singaporean boy who had aspired to travel overseas to conduct armed violence and die a martyr.

In a statement in January, the Internal Security Department said the Secondary 3 student, who has been issued a restriction order under the Internal Security Act (ISA), is the third 14-year-old to be dealt with under the ISA over the past two years for terrorism-related activities.

“Cases such as these involving young people are especially troubling. They are vulnerable. They need trusted adults and mentors to guide them,” said Mr Shanmugam.

“This is what, in the large context, our religious and community leaders have done successfully, which is why Singapore is very different from many other places.”

The minister said the RRG is an extremely important organisation in helping to maintain a harmonious society.

“The messages of interfaith harmony, mutual respect are at the core of our efforts to rehabilitate individuals who have been radicalised by extremist ideologies,” he said.

“The RRG’s longstanding approach of ‘winning hearts and minds’ has been vital in rehabilitation and in addressing the underlying conditions that make individuals vulnerable to extremist thinking in the first place.”

Mr Shanmugam noted that the RRG provides credible and accessible counter-narratives through initiatives such as the Majulah Gallery and its digital outreach.

He said these narratives affirm coexistence and mutual respect, especially for younger audiences navigating a polarised online space, adding: “The RRG’s work is also strengthened by a wider ecosystem of community and interfaith support.

“These quiet and sustained contributions reinforce interfaith harmony at the ground level. They create the conditions under which rehabilitation, prevention and reintegration can meaningfully succeed.”

The iftar event was attended by other religious leaders and guests such as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and former senior minister Teo Chee Hean.