Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Patrons queuing at the Golden Village box office in Causeway Point to purchase tickets to the Tamil film Jana Nayagan.

SINGAPORE – The worldwide release of Indian film star Vijay’s much-anticipated movie Jana Nayagan has been postponed, disappointing fans in Singapore who had queued for advance tickets to what is widely thought to be the actor’s final film.

Late on Jan 7, the film’s production house KVN Productions announced on Instagram that the movie, which was due to open in cinemas globally on Jan 9, would be delayed “due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control”. It said new release plans would be announced soon.

The postponement came hours after proceedings at the Madras High Court in India, which was hearing a petition linked to delays in the film’s censor certification.

According to Indian daily The Hindu, the court reserved its decision and indicated that an order would likely be pronounced only on Jan 9, making the film’s planned release unlikely.

In Singapore, many fans had queued at Shaw and Golden Village box offices, or waited on the respective online platforms, to secure tickets for the “first day, first show” (FDFS) – a longstanding tradition among Tamil cinema fans to attend the first screening of a movie on the first day of its release. Some said they queued at the box offices for hours.

The practice is common among fans of major Tamil stars and has been sustained by Singapore’s sizeable Tamil community.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Golden Village (GV) spokeswoman said refunds will be provided for those who had purchased tickets to the movie.

“We have contacted affected patrons who made their purchase online,” she said, adding that “for tickets purchased online, refunds will be processed by GV in seven to 14 working days, directly back to their method of payment”.

For tickets purchased at the box office, customers can proceed to any GV cinema for a refund, she said.

For fans in Singapore, the postponement meant shelving plans made around the Jan 9 release.

Speaking to ST, Mr A. Rishikumar said: “I am very disappointed. I have been waiting for almost a year to watch this movie.”

The 43-year-old engineer, who had managed to book tickets to the movie’s FDFS online, said he was “not too bothered about the refund” process and only cared that he would have to wait indefinitely to watch the film.

Mr Mohamad Jafar, 23, told ST that he had been a fan of the actor since he was a child.

“I cannot believe this has happened. Everyone in my family is upset about it,” the university student said. He had been planning to watch the film with his family over the weekend and had been planning the event for more than a month.

Several photos of the Golden Village and Shaw Theatres box offices on social media show snaking queues of patrons waiting to purchase tickets to the film.

Who is Vijay?

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, 51, is one of the most influential actors in Tamil cinema, with a fan base extending beyond India to Tamil communities in Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and other parts of the world.

He is widely known by his professional name, Vijay, and is often referred to by fans and the media as “Thalapathy” (commander).

He has starred in more than 65 film s in a career spanning over three decades, rising to prominence in the 1990s and becoming known for his mass-appeal roles that combine action, dance and social themes.

Attention around Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, which loosely translates to “leader of the people”, has drawn significant attention as it is reportedly Vijay’s final film before he shifts his focus to politics.

Early in 2024, he launched his political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, signalling his intention to contest elections in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. While he has not formally announced his retirement from acting, he has said that politics would require full-time commitment.

The transition from cinema to politics is not new in Tamil Nadu, where several former film stars have gone on to hold political office.

Dispute over censorship certification

According to The Hindu’s Jan 8 report, the release delay of Jana Nayagan stems from a dispute involving India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which refused to issue it a censor certification. This is despite the filmmakers agreeing to make 27 cuts in the film.

The film has not been referred to a larger review committee, and a high court judge has reserved judgment after hearing arguments for the CBFC and production house, The Hindu reported on Jan 8.

ST has contacted Shaw Theatres and KVN Productions for comment.