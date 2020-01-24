Release of four films put on hold because of outbreak

Due to the virus outbreak in Wuhan, the global release of four films originally slated to be shown in cinemas here during the Chinese New Year period has been put on hold until further notice.

They are action flick The Rescue, starring Eddie Peng; action movie Vanguard, starring Jackie Chan; animated feature Jiang Zi Ya: Legend Of Deification; and thriller-action-comedy Detective Chinatown 3.

mm2 Entertainment, which is distributing Vanguard and Detective Chinatown 3, said in a statement yesterday: "In the light of the novel coronavirus outbreak, we have just received the news that both movies will be put on hold until further notice."

On the HardwareZone forum, a netizen posted a notice yesterday from Cathay Cineplexes about refunds to those who had bought advance tickets to the four affected movies.

"We regret to inform you that due to the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak in China, the Chinese studios have made the difficult decision to delay the global releases of their Chinese New Year movies," said the notice from Cathay Cineplexes, which is owned by mm2 Asia.

Movies with their release dates moved up include South Korean comedy Secret Zoo (PG13, 118 minutes), about an attempt to save a zoo facing bankruptcy; Taiwanese romance Your Love Song (PG, 119 minutes), which revolves around two teachers who encourage their students with a passion for music to form a band to take part in a singing competition; and Malaysian holiday comedy A Moment Of Happiness (PG, 84 minutes). The three movies open tomorrow.

And sneak previews of Oscar-nominated sexual harassment drama Bombshell (NC16, 109 minutes, opens Jan 30) begin tomorrow.

Festive titles not affected include the currently showing comedy Enter The Fat Dragon, which features action star Donnie Yen in a fat suit. And Hong Kong romantic comedy All's Well, Ends Well 2020 is still slated to open tomorrow.