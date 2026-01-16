Relaxed rental occupancy cap for HDB flats, private properties to be extended to 2028

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The temporary increase in the number of tenants allowed in larger HDB flats and private residential properties will be extended for another two years to support households that intend to rent.

Until Dec 31, 2028 , owners of four-room or larger flats and private homes of at least 90 sq m will continue to be allowed to house up to eight unrelated people who are not from the same family unit.

This is up from the previous cap of six, the Housing and Development Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority said in a joint statement on Jan 16.

The relaxed occupancy cap was introduced on Jan 22, 2024, and was initially slated to end on Dec 31, 2026.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in the rental market closely and review the need to extend the temporary relaxed occupancy cap beyond 2028,” HDB and URA said.

Close to 100,000 homes were completed across the public and private residential markets from 2023 to 2025 , they added. Another estimated 21,000 HDB flats and private homes are expected to be completed in 2026.

While the increase in housing supply has helped ease tightness in the rental market and contributed to moderating the rise in residential rents, overall rental demand remains strong, the authorities said.

Analysts say the extension of the temporary relaxation of the occupancy cap will provide some relief to tenants and stabilise the rental market, and could be extended further .

According to Huttons, an estimated 91,273 private homes and 39,054 HDB flats were rented out in 2025, 3.1 per cent and 6.5 per cent higher than in 2024, respectively .

However, fewer homes were completed last year . An estimated 4,544 private homes were completed in 2025, while around 8,000 flats fulfilled their minimum occupation period (MOP). This was lower than in 2024.

Huttons’ senior director of data analytics, Mr Lee Sze Teck, s aid the supply of private homes and flats fulfilling their MOP will gradually pick up in 2026 and 2027, peaking in 2028.

For private homes, extending the rental occupancy cap can help ease pressure on rents, noted Mr Eugene Lim, k ey executive officer of ERA Singapore .

This is especially relevant given that private rents have risen for five consecutive quarters, from the second quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2025.

This relaxation of the occupancy cap is expected to benefit lower-income groups, students and blue-collar foreign workers, said Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist of Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group.

But having more people living in the same unit also presents challenges, including increased noise levels and shared use of common facilities like lifts and condo amenities, she added.

HDB flat owners, as well as HDB commercial property owners and tenants, have to seek the Housing Board’s approval before a tenancy starts.

Applications to rent out HDB flats or bedrooms may be submitted online via HDB’s e-services. HDB commercial property owners and tenants who wish to rent out their living quarters can apply through the GoBusiness portal.

Owners who wish to rent out larger private homes of at least 90 sq m to up to eight unrelated people are required to register their properties with URA via its website, after which they will be notified that their properties are authorised for such use.

The authorities noted that HDB flat owners, as well as owners and tenants of HDB commercial properties with living quarters and private residential property owners, including their tenants, are required to adhere to the occupancy cap.

Owners should also minimise disamenities to the public. The approval or authorisation to rent to up to eight unrelated people will be revoked or cease in the event of serious disamenities, they added.

Those with inquiries about renting HDB flats or living quarters can write in using the e-Feedback form , or call the HDB branch service line on 6225-5432 (for flats) or HDB commercial inquiry line on 6866-3073 (for living quarters).