Rekindling solidarity crucial to bridge Singapore’s social divide: Tharman

SINGAPORE - School grades, income levels, economic matters and conventional success are things that can be measured by individuals and countries.

But things that cannot be measured, like relationships and social distances, should be given more thought as intangibles make up a lot of the quality of a society, said presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday.

The former senior minister said that when he was a child in the 1960s, most people in Singapore were poor.

“There was a great sense of sameness, starting from poverty and then starting a movement up. Everyone was the same.”

Now, there is less of a sense of sameness. “Those who have succeeded through education, jobs or business, they bring up their children in a different way, compared with those who are less successful.”

It is important to focus on how to create and recreate a sense of solidarity that is very important to the Singapore identity – more so than for most other countries, he added.

Mr Tharman was speaking to about 300 young people from social enterprises, advocacy groups and ground-up movements at a dialogue hosted by non-profit Access Singapore at YWCA Fort Canning.

During the hour-long session, the audience chatted with Mr Tharman on topics such as mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, racial issues and climate change.

On racial issues, Mr Tharman said things have improved now, and it was very different in the old days.

“It is remarkable that we are so peaceful and people accept each other despite being so multiracial and multi-religious. But we have to go further, and it requires not looking down on people, putting yourself in someone’s shoes, and going the extra step to get to know and respect each other.”

Sharing his personal experiences with racial discrimination growing up, “never think that growing up as a minority is the same as growing up as a majority (race) in Singapore”.

It was normal for some people to not want to sit next to him on the bus, he said. It was also not uncommon for buses to not stop if he was the only person flagging it down at the bus stop.

“I was used to it then, but things are so much better now,” he said, but added that more can be done.

Those within minority groups who are successful have to be sensitive to the fact that those in the lower rungs of their own communities still face these challenges, he said.