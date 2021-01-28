Rejecting incendiary material a must to avert far-right terror

How did a white supremacist terrorist who killed 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, two years ago influence a 16-year old student in Singapore to plan acts of terror on two mosques near his home on the second anniversary of the attacks? And how can Singapore try to ensure others do not go down a similar pathway?

Incendiary and hateful speech on the Internet appears to have fed the youth's misplaced sense of identity, led to his antipathy towards Islam and contributed to his swift radicalisation.