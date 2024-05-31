Rehab home for people with psychiatric conditions revamped to increase capacity

SINGAPORE - Living with mental health issues can be deeply isolating, and society must challenge itself to help such people progress to living happy and healthy lives, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on May 31.

Being in a community setting is effective for this, and helps people on the path to recovery, he added.

He was speaking at the official launch of the newly refurbished psychiatric rehabilitation home by the Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH). It is one such community setting that helps those with mental health issues such as depression and schizophrenia reintegrate into society.

The SAMH Group Homes is located within the heartlands in Bukit Batok, allowing beneficiaries to normalise living in a Housing Board estate community as part of their path to recovery.

The homes consist of five housing units located at the foot of an HDB block. Each unit is shared by nine to 11 people, and has a kitchen, toilets and a living room.

The open-concept design aims to encourage interactions, and there are no bedrooms in the unit. Beds are arranged in a row, similar to those in a shared dormitory room.

The homes were revamped to meet growing demand and completed their first major refurbishment in January. They now have an increased capacity of 51 beds, up from 36.

SAMH Outreach Services senior assistant director Helen Yong told The Straits Times that demand for the homes saw a rise from around 40 referrals a year in pre-Covid-19 years, to a current projection of almost 60 referrals a year for 2024 and in the coming years.

Since it was set up in 1995, the homes have received over 400 beneficiaries who typically live there for 18 to 24 months, she added. However, some people live there for longer due to more complex issues like the state of their mental health and limited availability of other housing options.

Ms Yong said one possible reason for the rise in demand is an increase in younger clients. Currently, one-third of those living in the homes are under the age of 35.

If they are facing issues at home that affect their mental health, they seek out alternative living options such as the SAMH Group Homes since they cannot apply for a flat yet, she added.

A 23-year-old, who wanted to be known only as Sheryl, found that the strained relationship with her mother after her parents’ divorce was challenging to deal with.

Diagnosed with schizophreniform disorder, she also struggled to maintain a job as she found the workplace stressful and had issues with concentration, leading to anxiety.

She moved in to SAMH’s Group Homes in October 2023 to help her recovery. Help from supportive caseworkers and being given the chance to learn home living skills in a new environment boosted her confidence, and she has since secured a job as a bakery assistant.