SINGAPORE – Devotees who wish to fulfil their vows at the Thaipusam 2026 festival but have not registered yet should consider doing so at other temples that are also observing the festival.

This is as the number of devotees registered for the Feb 1 festival has reached the limit at which the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple and the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple can manage safely, the temples and the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) said in a joint statement on Jan 27.

To ensure public safety, reasonable waiting times and an orderly experience for all devotees, the temples are unable to accommodate more participants, according to the joint statement.

Registration had opened on Dec 10.

“We recognise fully the depth of faith and devotion associated with Thaipusam. However, any further increase in numbers would inevitably lead to excessively long waiting times, significant operational strain, overcrowding and heightened safety risks,” said the statement.

“It is also important that the measures put in place are applied consistently and fairly to all devotees.”

Thaipusam is a religious festival where devotees carry paal kudams, or milk pots, as well as kavadis – ornate structures made of wood and metal – dedicated to the Hindu deity Murugan.

The festival is a significant event for Tamil Hindus around the world.

During Thaipusam 2025, almost 16,000 devotees in Singapore made the 3.2km journey between Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road and Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road.

More information can be found on the official Thaipusam website and on HEB’s social media channels.