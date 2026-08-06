Online registration for Hindu fire-walking festival rituals opens on Sept 24

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The festival takes place at Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple, the Sri Mariamman Temple on South Bridge Road.

SINGAPORE – Devotees seeking to participate in religious rituals for the upcoming Hindu fire-walking festival must register online from Sept 24 .

The annual festival, also known as theemithi vizha, will take place on Nov 1 at Sri Mariamman Temple located at 244 South Bridge Road.

In a statement on Aug 6, the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) said that devotees who wish to take part in the paalkudam, angaprathachanam and kumbiduthandam rituals, or walk on or around the fire pit, must register at https://heb.org.sg.

There will be no direct walk-in ticket sales at the temple for participation in the rituals, HEB added.

The three-month-long festival begins with kodiyetram, or festival flag hoisting, on Aug 17.

The devotees perform the rituals to fulfil vows they have made.

The paalkudam ceremony involves carrying milk pots as an act of devotion.

During the angaprathachanam, devotees lie on the ground with their arms outstretched in prayer, and roll around the temple premises.

To perform the kumbiduthandam, devotees walk around the temple premises, prostrating in prayer every three steps.

On Nov 1, the foot procession for male participants walking on the fire pit will start from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road and end at Sri Mariamman Temple.

Devotees seeking to participate are encouraged to book their slots as soon as online registration opens, HEB said.

They may contact the temple’s office on 6223 4064 or visit the HEB’s website and Facebook page for more information.