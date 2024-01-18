Registration for 2025 MOE kindergarten admission starts Feb 16

SINGAPORE – Registration for Kindergarten 1 (K1) admission in 2025 to Ministry of Education (MOE) pre-schools will begin on Feb 16 and go on till Feb 20, said the ministry on Jan 18.

Some 55 MOE kindergartens, including two new ones, will be taking part in the upcoming MOE Kindergarten Registration Exercise.

The two new MOE pre-schools – MOE Kindergarten @ Elias Park and MOE Kindergarten @ Hougang – will be opening in 2025.

The MOE kindergartens at Blangah Rise and Kranji will continue to operate in 2024, but will not be accepting new K1 cohorts in 2025 as they will be closed or relocated.

Registration is open to children of Singapore citizens and permanent residents born between Jan 2, 2020, and Jan 1, 2021, both dates inclusive.

MOE will also be introducing expanded partnership clusters between its kindergartens and Early Year Centres from 2024’s exercise. These partnerships are with PCF Sparkletots Preschool and My First Skool, which currently operate 61 Early Year Centres for children aged two months to four years.

Three more expanded partnership clusters in Ang Mo Kio, Sembawang and Jurong West will join the current two in Punggol.

Partnership clusters allow one or more centres to be partnered with multiple MOE kindergartens concurrently.

All Singapore citizen and permanent resident children enrolled in these centres by Jan 31 of their Nursery 2 year will be offered a K1 place in a partner MOE kindergarten, if they register via the Early Year Centre registration form during the registration exercise.

The MOE kindergarten-Early Year Centre model “provides a continuum of pre-school education for children aged two months to six years”, said the ministry.

It added that its kindergartens will continue to accept children who are not enrolled in Early Year Centres through open admissions to ensure that these pre-schools remain accessible to non-Centre children.

An additional expanded partnership cluster in Tampines will be implemented from the 2025 registration exercise.